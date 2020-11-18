Salma returns to stage show





Popular singer of present time Salma Akter is returning to stage show at last, after a break of eight months. She will return to a stage show at Krishibid Institution in the capital on November 20.





Salma is very much excited to perform in this show. While talking in this regard the singer said, "After eight months, I am going to perform in a stage show. I am delighted in this regard. I am grateful to the organisers of this show and my fans who always give me inspiration to attach with music. To detach from stage show is always a painful matter for any singer.







At last, my pain comes into end. I believe through this show I will be regular in stage show again." Salma also informed that she lent her voice for play-back song for noted director Delwar Jahan Jhontu's movie 'Tumi Achho Tumi Nai'. Anwar Jahan Nantu composed music of the song which lyric was written by Khosnur Alamgir.





Leave Your Comments