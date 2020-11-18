Keya Payel wants to act in commercial movies



Popular small screen actress of present time is Keya Payel, who has been passing busy time in TV dramas. Especially in last two Eids, Keya Payel-acted dramas impressed the viewers. For this reason, viewers are showing their keen interest to take her in their works now. In fact, the actress has to be engaged with shooting of dramas round the month. She also acted in a movie 'Indubala' where her acting was appreciated by the viewers. Later, she got offer to work in more movies.





Keya Payel said, "After acting in 'Indubala', I got many offers to work in movie. But I did not agree to work because I did not like stories and roles of these movies. In fact, I want to work in such commercial movies, which stories must be good enough and my characters must be like my fondness. Stories of the movies must be everybody watches that everybody shows their keen interest to go to cinema halls to watch my-acted movies. In fact, I can also go to the cinema hall with my family members."





Keya Payel also informed that she has already finished shooting of Mabrur Rashid Bannah's 'Cat Fight', Mostafa Kamal Raz's True Love Story, Mahin's Lucky, Shahid Un Nabi's Mood Swing, MI Jewel's 'Go To Hell', Mohon's 'OMG', Jakaria Showkhin's 'Kachyal' and Imraul Rafat's 'Mom's Boy'. She also took part in shooting of Jakaria Showkhin's a drama. She has also performed as model with singer Imran in music video of song 'Eto bhalobasi', which will be released on YouTube channel of Rongon Music on November 23.



Leave Your Comments