Azizul Hakim's condition improves



Country's renowned actor Azizul Hakim has been transferred to the cabin after his condition was improved, confirmed his wife Zeenat Hakim said.





"The doctors had decided to transfer Azizul Hakim to the cabin as his condition had improved. I urge all to pray for him," she said.





Azizul Hakim was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital around 8:00 pm on 12 November due to increased breathing difficulties after contracting the COVID-19 virus.







He was kept on ventilator support around 8:30 am on 13 November due to deteriorating physical condition. As the actor's lungs became infected to a greater extent, he was later placed on life support. Azizul Hakim's life support was opened on the evening of November 15.





On the other hand, Azizul Hakim's wife playwright Zeenat Hakim and their son Muhaimin Redwan Hakim were also diagnosed with the virus and currently receiving treatment from home as per the doctor's advice.

