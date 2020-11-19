

Popular actress Pori Moni will go to Europe for the first time. There she will work on a new film. The popular heroine of Dhaliwood has already signed a contract for a new film. The name of the picture is 'The Advisor'.





Its work will start from next December. A part of the film will be shot in Europe. That is why this actress is going there for the first time. The producer Shafiq Hasan has confirmed about the film. In 2016, he made the movie 'Dhumketu' with Pori Moni.







Director Shafiq Hasan said, 'Shooting of the film will start from the first week of December. One of the producers of the movie is from Denmark. So we will do the same in Europe. I wanted to go there in January. But then it will be quite cold there. So in April we will be shooting in Europe. ' It is known that a newcomer and two popular heroes will act in the film. Their names have not yet been finalized.





The director said that the story of the film is about some real events in the society. If there is money, many advisors come and join the alliance. Many were destroyed because of them. The story of the film has been set in that context. The names of the rest of the cast will be finalized in the last week of this month, the producer said.



Leave Your Comments