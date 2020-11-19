BCB mulling to reduce one Test from WI series

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury speaking at media. -collected



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is mulling to deduct one Test from the West Indies series after the visitors made a request to shorten the tour, considering to stay inside bio-bubble for a long time would be tougher one.





The West Indies are scheduled to visit Bangladesh in January for three Tests, three ODIs and two Twenty20 matches. "West Indies made a request to us to reduce the length of the tour since it is tough to stay inside bio-bubble for a long time," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said on Wednesday.







"In that case an option is to deduct a Test if we want to shorten the tour. But no decision is made in this regard. It is being discussed at the moment," he added.





Nizam Uddin said that the BCB is now discussing with the government about the quarantine issue for the West Indies team.





"We have a standard practice for foreign players or coaches. There were also some foreign staff who came from their country to take part in the recent tournament that we organized. The practice that we did in their case, will probably be followed for the West Indies team also," he said.





"The West Indies team will be in quarantine when they arrive. They will be tested, if the result is negative, then they will be available. This is how we will try and this is how we are talking to the government."





The CEO said that they would introduce a certain medical plan for all domestic and International series, considering the Covid-19 pandemic. BCB in fact included medical team for all teams in the domestic tournament they had organized in Covid-19 time.



"Considering the present condition, many things have been included in medical planning. We are increasing the manpower in the medical team. So, it will be the same during the West Indies series also."





West Indies is likely to arrive in Bangladesh on January 7. The Test matches of the series are the part of the World Test Championship while Bangladesh would start the mission to qualify for the 2023 World Cup with the three-match ODI series against West Indies.





Leave Your Comments