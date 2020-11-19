BCB appoints gunman for Shakib's security

A gunman was seen with Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -Collected



With the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup is just few days to go, Bangladesh cricketers are busy for their last preparation. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has recently completed a year's ban for failing to report corrupt approaches is all set to return to cricket with Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He is also practicing hard for the upcoming tournament at Mirpur.







Meanwhile, Shakib's practice on Wednesday caught the attention of almost everyone. An armed BCB security guard was seen sticking with Shakib from the beginning to the end of the practice. BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury on Wednesday confirmed Shakib got a gunman for personal safety. He said, "Since he has been threatened through social media. So this measure has been taken as part of his security. "





Earlier, Shakib's threat was a matter of concern, BCB CEO told the media, "Of course, the matter is worrying. Such a thing can never be desired. We took immediate action after learning. I told those concerned. They are also taking action as soon as possible." Shakib was forced to make a public apology after receiving Islamist threats for attending a Hindu ceremony in neighbouring India. The leading all-rounder is the latest target of increasingly vocal Islamists, who have also staged huge anti-France rallies in recent weeks over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.







Shakib set off a social media storm in the Muslim-majority country after attending a ceremony in Kolkata dedicated to a Hindu goddess. Islamic preachers in Bangladesh say people should not attend the ceremonies of other faiths. Shakib spoke hours after a man made personal threats against him on a Facebook live forum, accusing him of "hurting religious sentiment". The man later apologised and went into hiding, but he was arrested in the northeastern district of Sunamganj on Tuesday.





Shakib, currently the International Cricket Council's top-ranked all-rounder in one-day internationals, was found in October 2019 to have breached the ICC anti-corruption code and was banned for two years, with one year suspended.In 2015, he became the first cricketer to hold the ICC's top all-rounder ranking in the game's three formats €" Tests, one-day internationals and T20 internationals.

Leave Your Comments