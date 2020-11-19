UK played a part in dev of Ctg: British HC



British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has visited Chattogram and said the UK has played a part in the development of Chattogram for more than 200 years.





"It's been great to be here in Chattogram talking to partners about our strong existing links and the potential to do even more, including in the fields of business and commerce, development, security and defence," he said, reports UNB.





The High Commissioner said those deep connections give them a terrific basis for strengthening these relationships with an increasingly prosperous Bangladesh.





During the visit, the envoy visited the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery and paid his respects to Commonwealth soldiers and others who sacrificed their lives in World War II.







He also thanked employees of the Cemetery while paying the visit.







High Commissioner Dickson visited Chittagong on November 16-17, said the High Commission on Wednesday.







The High Commissioner held meetings with officials and business leaders to discuss strengthening the UK-Bangladesh bilateral relationship and the scope for greater cooperation on prosperity and opportunities for increasing UK trade as well as issues of economic and social development.







He visited the PHP Shipbreaking and Recycling Yard, the only yard in Bangladesh compliant with the Hong Kong International Convention on ship recycling, to gain an insight into the industry and how it could progress towards the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships.







The High Commissioner met the CEO of HSBC-Bangladesh, Mambub ur Rahman, and other senior HSBC staff and major clients to hear how about HSBC's significant investment in the second largest city in Bangladesh.







Later, he called on the Rear Admiral Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, the Managing Director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).







The High Commissioner met Commodore A K M Afzal Hossain, Commandant of the Naval Academy, to hear how the Navy were preparing staff for the changing naval security posture in the region.







He also toured the BNS Bangabandu, the Bangladesh Navy flagship, and met the Commanding Officer Captain Tanzim Faruq to learn about its maritime operations and the equipment needed to ensure its future defence capability.





The High Commissioner also met Administrator of Chattogram City Corporation Md. Khurshid Alam Shujon and discussed the UK's collaboration with the City Corporation and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to lift up urban poor from extreme poverty and improve their lives by implementing a range of activities including community mobilization, raising awareness on COVID-19, livelihood and nutrition grant support-benefiting up to 435,000 people currently living in Chattogram City Corporation.







He also had a meeting with Divisional Commissioner A B M Azad and discussed regional prosperity and security issues.







