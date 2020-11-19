Dhaka seeks equitable share of marine resources



Bangladesh has sought equitable share of marine resources in International Seabed Authority (ISA) controlled areas as well as multi-stakeholder strategic partnerships to conduct marine scientific research in deep sea.





"To maximize the full potentials of the Blue Economy, we need an equitable share of marine resources, especially in areas beyond national jurisdiction and in ISA controlled areas," said Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.





She was speaking at the high-level virtual meeting on the Draft Marine Scientific Research Action Plan of the ISA held on Tuesday, reports BSS.





The Action Plan has been developed to support the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.





Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision 2041 to make Bangladesh a developed country, Fatima mentioned that Bangladesh is investing heavily in capacity building for the effective utilization and scientific management of its marine resources to support the achievement of that vision.





She reiterated Bangladesh's deep interest to partner with ISA and other stakeholders in conducting joint research in the deep sea areas while blue economy has emerged as one of the most important development frontiers of Bangladesh following the peaceful settlement of its maritime boundaries with neighboring Myanmar and India.





International Seabed Authority Secretary General Michael W. Lodge chaired the meeting.





Bangladesh has recently been elected as the president of the Council of the ISA.





