Will police force be free from 'corruption'?



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has said that there is no space for corrupts in police force. Now question has raised whether the force has internal system to identify the corrupt members or his statement is hollow words? In views-exchanged meeting arranged by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday, Benazir said, "No police personnel can be involved in making money in an illegal means. We are committed to building a transparent and accountable force free from graft and bribery." DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting. Few months ago, a letter written by Shafiqul Islam to the IGP created uproar in the country.







He wrote to the police chief bringing allegations against Joint Commissioner (Logistics) Md Imam Hossain. It was alleged that the joint commissioner offered the commissioner 'percentage' regarding purchases. The matter was reported in media after one month. But no action was taken against the joint commissioner in the period. After ten days of publication of reports in the media in this regard, the commissioner transferred him on June 9. No other actions or investigation have yet been learnt about the issue.







The much-talked-about DIG Mizanur Rahman is now in jail. At the directive of the High Court, he was arrested on July 2 last year from the court over bribery. But no action was taken against him from police quarters. Though his irregularities and misdeeds were reported in media round the year, he remained untouched. At last, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a graft case in regard of around 6.5 crore taka, he was suspended. After the killing of Major (retd) Sinha in the name of crossfire on July 31 in Cox's Bazar, a quarter of police was active to save Pradeep Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station. Even he was given an opportunity to leave the police station on leave.







Later, Pradeep was sent to jail in face of protests and pressure. One can make complaint against police members at the headquarters in person, via email or telephone. But there is no separate internal system to investigate into the complaints against police members. It has been learnt that departmental actions are taken against around one thousand police members every month on the basis of different complaints. Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said, "For the implementation of what the IGP has said, effective steps should be taken from the top level.







Transferring and making closed the errant members are actually not punitive measures. Such things cannot remove graft from the force." Former ACC Chairman Golam Rahman said, "It will be a landmark work if the IGP can make the police force free from corruption. If all corrupt members are driven away, the force will become graft-free. Police headquarters, if wish, can send information and evidences relating to grafts to the ACC and the watchdog can take legal actions, he added. Nine members of the DMP have lost their jobs for involvement with drugs. Investigations were carried out identifying them through dope tests. 59 more are in the line to lose jobs.





--- DW

Leave Your Comments