Warm clothes traders ready for winter sale



With the onset of winter season in the country, warm cloth traders are getting ready to start their business.

Meanwhile, the demand of warm clothes has been increased in different remote areas particularly in northern region as light cold wave has already started flowing there.







Most of the vehicles ply on roads in the areas switching headlight to avert accident due to dense fog in the morning and afternoon.







Like other parts of the country, traders have started run their business of warm clothes on different footpaths and markets in Gulistan, Motijheel, Bangabazar, Mouchak and Malibagh of the capital. During a spot visit to Bangabazar area in the city, this correspondent found that, sale of warm clothes including sweaters, jackets, gloves and monkey-caps was going on at different makeshift shops of footpaths and hawkers' markets.





While talking, many traders said, the sale of warm clothes is now low. But, the sale will increase, when the mid cold wave will start sweeping here like other parts of the country. Shewly



Khatun, a schoolteacher of Motijheel area told The Asian Age that, "Cold is yet to touch the city life. However, I am here merely on the interest to see the situation."



"Very few customers purchase winter items from the market. We have to make little profit from sell" said Farhad Ali, a makeshift trader of New Market.



Some people are seen to purchase warm clothes in advance, as they have affordability to purchase those at lower prices in the beginning of winter.



Traders are also in fear of declining customers, if the second wave of Covid-19 hits the country massively.



Khasru Mia, a warm clothe trader of Bangabazar market said "I have already stockpiled some winter clothes. If pandemic hits the country again, I shall run my business through online or a van to earn my meals."





