Momen for genuine int'l pressure on Myanmar



Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has said Myanmar lacks sincerity in Rohingya repatriation lingering the crisis. He has sought genuine pressure from the international community on Myanmar.





He was speaking at Meet the Reporters programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).





Momen said, "Myanmar says that they will take back Rohingyas but they didn't take anybody despite giving two dates to that effect." The Foreign Minister said Myanmar does not feel any pressure and they do not respond to Bangladesh on taking back their citizens."If we knock them 100 times, they just reply twice," he added.





"Bangladesh was fully ready to send the Rohingyas back when Myanmar gave Bangladesh dates twice in this regard. They made a commitment to take back Rohingyas after verification but didn't live up to it," the minister added further. A K Momen said the international community has been giving emphasis on the improvement of Rohingyas living conditions while Bangladesh's aim is to send them back as soon as possible.





The Foreign Minister described US President-elect Joe Biden's win as a blessing for the globe with a hope that there will be no deviation from the world peace suddenly.







"We worked with him in the past. He has 50 years of political career and he is a matured politician. His win is a blessing for the world."





Leave Your Comments