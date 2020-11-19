No power in Sylhet, Sunamganj for 40 hrs

Engineers and workers of PDB were making relentless efforts at 33 KV grid substation at Kumargaon area of Sylhet city to restore power trnsmission on Wednesday. -Agency



Tens of thousands of people in Sylhet city, its adjoining areas and parts of Sunamganj remained without electricity for nearly 40 hours till Wednesday night following a fire incident at PDB's 33 KV grid substation.





The fire incident took place at Kumargaon area of Sylhet city on Tuesday at 11 am.







However, authorities concerned have been making all-out efforts to restore the tranmission lines till filing of this report at 10 pm on Wednesday.





The electricity outage has stoked water shortage in different areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj plunging people into difficulties. Many have to buy bottled water and candles to fulfil needs. The power disaster affected operations at hospitals and public and private offices. Only a small number of refuelling stations were running operations to provide fuel to customers.







Engineer Khandaker Mokammel Hossain, Power Development Board, Sylhet, said 400 workers were working to restore the power supply. Two transformers, worth Tk 70 crore were burned in the fire while the 33 KV feeder and bar were damaged. Sources at PDB claim that the extent of damage might stand at Tk 200 crore.



