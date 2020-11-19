Pak-origin House of Lords member loses seat over sexual exploitation of a Kashmiri



The Lords Conduct Committee recently published a report into the conduct of Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham, concluding for the rst time ever that a peer should be expelled. New Delhi: Pakistan-origin Lord Nazir Ahmed lost his seat at Britain's House of Lords after a panel recommended his expulsion over sexual misconduct with a Kashmiri woman. He resigned before he was formally expelled, reports Economic Times.





The Lords Conduct Committee recently published a report into the conduct of Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham, concluding for the rst time ever that a peer should be expelled. The report nds Lord Ahmed to have breached the Code of Conduct for "failing to act on his personal honour" over sexual assault and exploitation. Tahira Zaman, a single mother of two, led a complaint.







BBC's Newsnight team aired an investigative documentary on the controversial lord after several women complained against him of sexual exploitation. Ahmed made history when he became the rst Pakistani of Kashmiri origin to enter the House of Lords as a Labour peer in 1998. Prior to that he was a councillor at Rotherham. He was a condante of then prime minister Tony Blair.







He later turned against him over the Iraq War. According to Zaman, there are at least ve other women who want to take action against Ahmed but are afraid of doing so because of community wrath and family honour. Zaman alleged that the Lord sexually exploited her on various occasions at his second home in London. Another victim accused the Lord of asking her to spend a night with him in London in return for helping her husband in a business tussle.





