Italy announces recruitment of BD workers



The Italian government has recently announced the recruitment of seasonal and non-seasonal workers from Bangladesh.





In the Flussi Decree (flow decree) issued by the Italian government on 12 October 2020, Bangladesh has been included in the list of approved countries along with several other countries, which has created opportunities for Bangladeshi workers to go and work in Italy, reports BSS quating a press release on Wednesday.





Considering the Decreto Flussi (an Italian government law that sets how many non- European citizens can enter Italy for work), the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment has warned the workers and all concerned not to engage in any illegal or irregular financial transactions due to the false lure of brokers or intermediaries regarding the recruitment of workers in Italy, the release added.







