Covid cases may rise in winter: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said although the number of Covid-19 cases is now relatively lower in Bangladesh, it may surge during the winter months.







She said this while answering a tabled question from ruling party MP Didarul Alam in the parliament during the PM's question-answer session on Wednesday.





The Leader of the House said, "As of now, the Covid-19 pandemic has been tackled successfully on account of the farsighted role of the government -- timely decisions and good management. At the moment its intensity is to some extent lower; However, experts fear it might surge in the coming winter. By the time, the second wave has started in Europe and America."







"The government has taken all-out preparations to address the second wave of the pathogen and infection during the winter," she added. The Prime Minister went on to add, "In order to contain the surge during the winter, directives have been given for adopting 'no mask, no service policy'. Monitoring at the entry points of the country is on, while 14-day quarantine has been made compulsory for everyone coming from abroad."







She mentioned that an agreement has been signed with Serum Institute of India, Beximco Pharma and the government to import three crores of vaccine.





Sheikh Hasina said Japan is giving Tk 2,720 crore and the Asian Development Bank USD 600 million.





In order to procuring coronavirus vaccine and medical equipment, the ADB is giving USD 30 lakh while the World Bank has given USD 105 crore for employment during the Covid-19 fallout. Responding to Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam, the head of the government said law enforcement and intelligence agencies are carrying out their duties round the clock through mutual coordination to take appropriate lawful steps against those involved in violence and destructive activities.



Leave Your Comments