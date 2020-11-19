Road crash kills 7 in C’nawabganj









A a rice-laden human-hauler plunged into a roadside ditch at Sonapur-Barikbazar in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj district early Thursday , killing seven people and injuring five others.





The dead identified were identified as Babu, son of Erfan Ali, Tajemul Haque, son of Sheikh Mohammad, Mithun, son of Tajemul, Karim, son of Kabil Uddin, Milu, son of Amanul, Abul Kashem, son of Naushad and Ataur Rahman, son of Rehman of Shahbazpur area.

The accident took place around 4:45 am when the human-hauler with 12 farmers overturned and plunged into the ditch near Bhanga Bridge in the area, leaving the seven people killed on the spot and five others injured, said Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station.





On information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.





The injured were taken to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex.





Road accidents in Bangladesh are still a major reason behind many deaths, injuries and huge property damage every year.





At least 7,855 people were killed and 13,330 others injured in 5,516 road crashes across the country last year, according to Jatri Kalyan Samity, a platform working for the welfare of passengers.





