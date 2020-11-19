Storm Iota leaves over 30 dead in Central America





HurricaneEta devastated just before two weeks of Iota wake across Central America leftthousands homeless and smashed everything around, released mudslide and leftmore than 30 people dead on Wednesday.

Category-5hurricane Iota made landfall on Monday but its effects will continue to befetal through Thursday.

TheUS National Hurricane Center warned of “life-threatening flash flooding” acrossportions of Central America, due to heavy rainfall from Iota’s tail.

“Floodingand mudslides across portions of Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala could beexacerbated by saturated soils in place, resulting in significant topotentially catastrophic impacts,” the NHC said.

Nicaraguahas so far suffered the highest death toll from Iota. The giant hurricaneslammed the country on Monday at its most powerful, leaving 18 dead, includingtwo children who were trying to cross a river in the south, authorities said.

Thebodies of three of the victims were recovered after a landslide in the northerndepartment of Matagalpa, and three others died in floods in Carazo in the west.

Among14 dead in Honduras were five members of the same family killed when their homewas swept away in a landslide in El Trapiche.

Anothertwo people died in the Colombian Caribbean archipelago of San Andres, Providenciaand Santa Catalina, as well as one woman in the indigenous community of NgabeBugle in Panama, where about 2,000 people hunkered down in shelters even asrains began to ease.

Afterblowing through Honduras, where it weakened from a hurricane to a tropicalstorm with sustained winds of 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour, it swept intoEl Salvador on Tuesday.

Amotorcyclist died after a tree was blown over by the wind, the Salvadoriangovernment said. More than 800 people were evacuated from risk areas and placedin 230 shelters.

RobertoGonzalez, a meteorologist from El Salvador’s environment ministry, told AFPIota had sustained winds of up to 40 mph (65 kph) as it moved towards the westof the country, and was expected to be downgraded to a “low pressure system”from Wednesday.

InSan Salvador, presidential official Carolina Recinos said “prevention work”along with timely evacuations prevented the country suffering more victims.

Leave Your Comments