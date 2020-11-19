Chinese COVID-19 vaccine induces immune response: study





A Chinese inactivatedCOVID-19 vaccine candidate has been proved safe and tolerable and can induce aquick immune response, according to the findings from early and mid-stageclinical trials published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The level of antibodiesinduced by the vaccine was lower than those in people who had recovered fromCOVID-19, whereas it was capable of protecting the human body from infectionscaused by the virus, the findings said.

The vaccine, CoronaVac,was developed by a Chinese biopharmaceutical producer Sinovac Biotech.

It was tested inrandomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled phase-1 and phase-2 clinicaltrials involving more than 700 healthy adults aged 18 to 59.

Vaccination is done withtwo doses taken 14 days apart, and the vaccine candidate is effective, whichmakes it suitable for emergency use amid the pandemic, said Zhu Fengcai, one ofthe authors of the findings.

Zhu added that furtherresearch is needed to verify the duration of the immune response induced by thevaccination.

At present, the vaccinecandidate is undergoing phase-3 clinical trials to confirm its effectiveness.

Leave Your Comments