DU rape case verdict within this afternoon





A tribunal in Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention over the rape of a Dhaka University student in the city’s Kurmitola area will deliver Thursday afternoon.





According to the case statement, Majnu choked the girl and dragged her to a nearby bush where he hit her and tried to kill her after rape on January 5 last year.

He also looted the victim’s belongings, including a mobile handset and a bag.





On November 12, Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar fixed the date for delivering judgement in the rape case.





Earlier, a tribunal on August 26, framed charges against lone accused Md Majnu in the case.





The charges were framed by Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar virtually. Majnu pleaded not guilty.





On March 16, Investigation Officer Abu Bakar Siddique, inspector of Detective Branch (DB), submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.





On January 16, Majnu confessed before a court to his crime.









