UN chief calls for rapid change in fight against climate disruption





To stop Climate disruption United Nations (UN)Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants a major and rapid change.

"Major and rapid change is exactly what we need in thefight against climate disruption. Change that will make our planet morelivable, sustainable and inclusive," the UN chief said on Wednesday in apre-recorded video message for the Youth4Climate virtual event, which wasconvened by the government of Italy.

"No group is more effective in pushing leaders tochange course than you," said Guterres. He urged young people to keepraising their voices in their schools, workplaces and online communities,bringing their ideas and "driving forward the ambition we need."

"When you march, the world follows," he said.

Noting that climate crisis is "the most pressing issueof our time," Guterres said that young people "are having a majorimpact."

Leave Your Comments