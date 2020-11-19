Fakhrul in self isolation





Quazi Ekramul Rashid brother in law of BNP Secretary GeneralMirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir tested posive for Covid-19 and admitted into SquareHospital for treatment. They have been living in the same house for long timein his Uttara residence. Fakhrul’s family members said all these while talkingto media.

He decided to stay in self isolation for 14 days startingfrom today. He joined a programme of Bangladesh Chhatra Forum and UttaranchalChhatra Forum marking the 56th birth anniversary of party acting chairmanTarique Rahman virtually from his residence, and asked everyone to remain consciousabout the deadly virus as it is surging again

Explaining the reason for not appearing in person in theprogramme, he said, "I'm sorry for not being able to attend your programmeas corona has been detected in my house. So, I’m forced to remain in isolationfor 14 days.”

“Many of our seniorleaders, including Mirza Abbas, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and our Mohila Dalpresident Afroza Abbas have been infected with the virus. We’ve lost many ofour leaders, including Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu, ourorganising secretary Abdul Awal Khan and Dhaka north city unit generalsecretary Ahsanullah Hasan, to coronavirus.”

"As we’re passing through a tough time, I urge everyoneto wake up to overcome this difficult situation and adversities,” he added.

