PM stresses wearing mask to avoid Covid's second surge





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday renewed her warning that the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country is imminent and asked all to mask up.





"I request you all to wear masks and follow other safety rules," she said mentioning the growing Covid-19 cases across the world.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing a meeting of secretaries of the ruling Awami League. The meeting was held at the central office of AL at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue but the Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.





Talking about the coronavirus vaccine, she said research works are going on in various parts of the world. "Bangladesh will get the vaccine once it is ready as the government is paying in advance," she said.





Turning to graft, Sheikh Hasina said money and wealth earned through corruption will not help as the Covid-19 has taught “us this lesson.





Covid-19 pandemic is a lesson for those too who used to go abroad for better treatment."





Hasina said many countries in the world are struggling to face the situation caused by the corona pandemic and even their GDP growth rates of many developed countries have seen a negative trend.





"But our government took quick, farsighted and planned measures to keep the wheels of the country’s economy moving after the detection of the first corona cases in Bangladesh," she said.





The Prime Minister said the government had announced various stimulus packages in the beginning of the Corona outbreak in the country to keep the economy running.





Besides, she said, necessary manpower, including 2,000 physicians and a remarkable number of nurses and technologists were also recruited to face the situation. "As a result, the rate of death due to Covid-19 in Bangladesh was less than those of many countries in other parts of the world," she said.





Hasina said the people of the country have trust and confidence in Awami League as the party always works for their welfare.





Talking about political issues, she again urged people to stay alert against the falsehood of BNP leaders. "BNP leaders tell lies when they deliver speeches in Parliament after burning buses in the streets, while according to their plan, they withdraw from elections halfway through during voting."





The Prime Minister called upon the BNP leaders not to tarnish the country's image before the world community by carrying out negative propaganda abroad.

Leave Your Comments