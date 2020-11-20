Diner Sheshe





"When Vivek and I found out we were pregnant, we were thrilled! We spent so much time together; we'd talk to our baby every night. And whenever I had pani puri cravings, he'd take me out, no matter how late it was. We were counting down the days until we met our baby. But 7 months into the pregnancy, I started bleeding profusely- the doctors told us I had placenta previa. I bled for 39 days straight, and in my 8th month I was rushed to the ER for an emergency C-section.







The doctors told Vivek that there was a possibility that either me or our baby could lose our lives- he was devastated. But thankfully, I safely gave birth to Jiansh. I saw him for a total of 2 seconds before he was taken to the NICU and placed in an incubator- he was a premature baby.







I didn't see him for 3 days after that. On the third day, I finally held him for the first time. I broke down- he was so tiny. Vivek hugged me and broke down as well. We started kangaroo care- skin-to-skin care is crucial for preemie babies. And it helped- every time I held Jiansh close, he'd stop crying and felt warmer. He'd even fall asleep on me for hours after I'd breast feed him, and if the nurse tried taking him back to the incubator, he'd cry and hold onto me. All the while, I was on bed-rest, As days passed, Jiansh's health improved; he gained weight. He started rolling around and moving his limbs more. Every time he'd smile, Vivek and I looked at each other knowingly; we knew we'd be out of this soon.







On day 20, the doctors told us that Jiansh could finally go home! And he never fails to make us laugh either! He hides behind cushions and giggles when we peep at him. And he loves music so much that it's the only thing that calms him down when we're changing his diaper! He makes such a fuss but as soon as we play 'Dance for me', he throws his hands up and dances! It's been 9 months since he came into our lives, and even today, waking up to his smile is the best feeling. The day Jiansh was born, I knew I'd do everything in my power to protect him, and I feel so proud of him today- my strong baby boy who's been so brave!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



