Worldwide waffling





We have become used to the bizarre effect that Covid-19 restrictions have had on our national parliament. From Dáil votes in Dublin's Convention Centre - a venue which will never feel right no matter how long it ends up being used - to the Seanad meeting in the Dáil chamber, everything has become skewed, particularly for seasoned Oireachtas junkies. There is a more insidious problem, however - the two-hour session limits are rendering the various Oireachtas committees almost completely toothless.



Tuning into those committees may not be your average citizen's idea of whoopee, but nevertheless, their function is an essential one. From holding government departments to account to interrogating topical issues to their fullest extent, at their best the committee structure can lead to a non-partisan collective good.









Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday demanded justice for Gulnaz Khatoon, the Bihar teenager who was recently burnt alive. Gulnaz passed away on Monday. "Our daughters are not safe, everyday there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I've a request don't look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don't divide them, Let's fight against injustice together #gulnaz_ko_nyay_do," tweeted Kangana. Meanwhile, the accused Chandan Rai has been arrested by Vaishali Police in Bihar. The police informed that efforts are on to nab co-accused Vinay Rai and his son Satish Rai.



Satish had allegedly poured kerosene on Gulnaz Khatoon and set her on fire on October 30 at Rasoolpur Habib village after she resisted eve-teasing. Gulnaz sustained 75 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on November 16.









Studio Warner Bros. released the official trailer for the new Tom & Jerry movie which is a blend of live-action and animation, prompting a variety of reactions online from fans. The new movie will see the classic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera characters transported to the 21st century and the cat and mouse game is set in a high-end hotel in New York City. The trailer introduces the plot of the film. Jerry lands up in a hotel in New York which is going to host the "wedding of the century." The hotel's new hire wants to get rid of the mouse problem and gets a cat, which happens to be Tom.









Ugandan presidential candidate and pop star, Bobi Wine, who is seeking to replace long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, was arrested on Wednesday while campaigning in the east of the country, he said on Twitter. In two tweets, Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said police had violently broken into his vehicle and taken him into custody. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "The price of freedom is high but we shall certainly overcome," Wine, 38, said in one of the tweets. A local independent newspaper, Daily Monitor, reported demonstrators had erected barricades and lit fires on some roads in the capital Kampala and at least one other town to protest against Wine's arrest.



Leave Your Comments