What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi tv actress and model Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Osthar picture appu" Zafor, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "awesome looking" Tanha Tanzim, fb











Facebook user Debrup Roy posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Awesome" Kishan Goon, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Leave me in the heart of nature beneath the sunlight's glow." The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Gorgeous" Manzurul Islam Raju, fb



Leave Your Comments