Armed Forces Day tomorrow



The Armed Forces Day will be observed across the country on Saturday marking the establishment of the Bangladesh military during the Liberation War. On this day in 1971, Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising army, navy, and air force came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces. The Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) has announced that traffic will be restricted in the Cantonment area of Dhaka on November 21 due to the observance of the day. On behalf of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, secretaries and chiefs of the three branches of the military will lay wreaths at Shikha Anirban to mark the occasion. In a bid to keep the area free of congestion during the program, all vehicles were requested to avoid the Cantonment area from 7am to 9am on Saturday.

