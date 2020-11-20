BSMMU opens centers for adolescents; fistula treatment

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University vice-chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua inaugurating the healthcare centers and rooms at C Block of the university on Wednesday. -AA



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has set up an adolescent friendly healthcare centre, the University Fistula Centre and classroom, skill lab and IT and multipurpose room at the general obstetrics and gynecology department. BSMMU vice-chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua inaugurated the centers and rooms at a program in the C Block of the university on Wednesday, said a press release. General obstetrics and gynecology department chairman Tripti Rani Das presided over the program. BSMMU pro-vice-chancellor (administration) Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, pro-vice-chancellor (education) Shahana Rahman, pro-vice-chancellor (research and development) Md Zahid Hossain, treasurer Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, proctor Syed Mozaffar Ahmed, registrar ABM Abdul Hannan and director Brigadier General Md Zulfiquer Ahmed Amin were present, among others.

