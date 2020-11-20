'Bangabandhu's philosophy must for technical education'

Deputy Minister for Education, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, addressing a seminar marking Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB's) golden jubilee on Wednesday. -AA



Every school needs to build a skilled workforce by combining education and training, keeping in mind the philosophy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Technical education should be taken forward in Bangladesh to create trained manpower for the country.





Deputy Minister for Education, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, said while addressing a seminar marking Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB's) golden jubilee on Wednesday.





He further said, under the direction of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, the Ministry of Education is working to merge technical education into the mainstream of education.







Referring to various demands of vocational teachers, he said, "We have not been able to pay much attention to this. A meeting will be held at the ministry in this regard soon." A seminar titled 'Strategies for Implementing a Strong Education System in Modern Knowledge and Workforce' was held at IDEB in this regard on Wednesday. President of the Vocational Teachers Association of Bangladesh, Abul Kalam presided over the seminar.





Later the swearing in ceremony of the members of the Central Committee of the newly elected Vocational Teachers Association, Bangladesh was held in the same hall room.





