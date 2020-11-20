129 more fire service stations by 2021: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurated 'Fire Service and Civil Defense Week-2020' on Thursday. -AA



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said 129 more fire service stations will be set up across the country by 2021 as part of the government's plan to ensure one fire station for every upazila.





"With the new 129 fire service stations, the total number of the stations will be 565 in the country," he said while inaugurating 'Fire Service and Civil Defense Week-2020' through video conference at Fire Service and Civil Defense Training Center at Mirpur-10 in the capital, reports BSS. The minister, "So far, 436 fire stations have been set up across the country."





"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared to set up fire service stations at every upazila across the country," he added. He said the government has also approved to set up modern model fire service stations in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur industrial area and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant area. "The government also will set up 155 more fire service stations. With the new stations the total number will be 720 in future," Kamal said.





The minister said some 204 fire service stations were in the country in 2008 and the government has set up 232 new fire stations, adding, "Before assuming power, the total manpower in the fire service was 6,175. But now the number of manpower rose to 13,100." He said the government has been working on organogram to increase the manpower of the Fire Service to 25,000.





Once upon a time, the fire service had the ability to put out fires and conduct rescue operations up to a nine-floor of building only. But at present that capacity has reached up to a 20-floor building, he said, adding that the capacity will be raised up to 22nd floor the next year.







Leave Your Comments