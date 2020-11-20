Highway OC's removal demanded

Transport workers on Wednesday demonstrated and blocked the highway demanding removal of Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khatihata Highway Police Station in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria. Brahmanbaria District CNG-run Autorickshaw Owners' Association and Autorickshaw Workers' Union jointly staged the demonstration at noon on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Khatihata area in the upazila. Manik Mia, assistant general secretary of District CNG-run Autorickshaw Owners' Association, said, "After OC Mahbubur Rahman joined Khatihata Highway Police Station, he started to harass autorickshaw and easy-bike owners. Autorickshaws and easy-bikes are seized for money without any reason."







"The OC monthly takes 7-8 thousand taka for each vehicle. If one fails to give the money, his vehicle is seized," he further said. Demanding immediate removal of OC Mahbub, the demonstrators warned of greater movement. OC Mahbub said, "Easy-bikes and autorickshaws are seized for many reasons. One has to apply for the release of his vehicle. At the directive of higher authorities, vehicles are released." The allegation of taking money from autorickshaw and easy-bike owners is not true, he added.



