Netrokona DC holds views-exchange meeting

Netrokona Deputy Commissioner Kazi Abdur Rahman speaking at a views-exchange meeting with officials of Kalmakanda upazila on Thursday. -AA



Newly joined Deputy Commissioner of Netrokona Kazi Abdur Rahman has attended a views-exchange meeting with people from all walks of lives in kalmakanda upazila. Kalmakanda UNO Sohel Rana presided the meeting at Upazila Parishad Auditorium on Thursday afternoon. Upazila Parishad chairman Abdul Khalek, Additional Commissioner (Land) Amit Ray, Upazila Awami League president Chandan Bishwas, General Secretary Anwar Hossain Azad, vice chairman Afroza Begum, ex-deputy commander Nurul Islam, Upazila Press Club president Razzak Ahmed Razu, secretary Fakhrul Alam Khasru, and other officials spoke at the meeting to discuss issues on development of Kalmakanda. After the meeting, DC Kazi Abdur Rahman inaugurated a welfare organization for mothers and children. Later, he visited the historical graves of the martyrs at Lengura Union.





---Fakhrul Alam Khasru, Kalmakanda

