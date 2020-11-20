Biden-Kamala's game of peace in the Trumpian world

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris





Though US President Donald Trump was infected with coronavirus, he came out winner. (How he fared in hospital, no one knows, however.) So Trump finds it extremely difficult to come out of his alternative reality box and to believe that Biden whom he ridiculed as 'Sleepy Joe' could defeat him in the presidential election. He has lost on two counts-both in popular vote and Electoral College vote. If Biden had lost in only one of these two, the White House gate would have been closed in his face. Even after such a clear victory he does not find the gate open to him. Trump is shouting from the rooftop of the White House that he has won in the election and Democrats are trying to steal it from him. As 'America first'-president he cannot let it happen; he has to fight to save his country from falling into the wrong hands! The American people know well that his only policy in the world is: Trump first, fulfilling his personal interests.







On his first public appearance on 13 November since the election, he said, "Hopefully whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration it will be I guess time will tell …" He can predict nothing about who the next president will be! While Joe Biden and his team has been preparing to take power after ten weeks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared smiling to the press, "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." Trump has ordered for preparation to submit the next budget in February. His supporters are rallying on the streets with his helmet-wearing golden boys, Proud Boys in America's case, standing by them in a mood of fight when necessary.







If it were any other country, the defeated ruler would leave power just next day of the election. But in the USA the winner has to wait a long time before he can take power in his own hand. Another matter of sorrow for them is that they are not fortunate to have any caretaker government as some developing countries have or had! Now they have nothing to do but suffer. Trump has some reasons for behaving so stubbornly. This election has seen the highest number of voter turnout in the American history. Joe Biden has made a record of having the highest number of votes in a US presidential election. So did Donald Trump with the second highest number of votes, even surpassing the record of the most popular winning president Barack Obama. Biden has won by narrow margins in some important states without which there would have been another Trump presidency. The Democrats did not take any chance this time learning from their mistake of content in the 2016 election. Most of them including Obama ran a vigorous campaign for Biden to snatch a victory. What they have been able to do is to avoid a second defeat.







Biden was lucky to have instant support of Bernie Sanders after he left the race. Leftists thought it was also their duty to defeat Trump and so worked harder for Biden than they did for Hillary. Choosing Kamala Harris also helped him to have some more votes in the communities of colored people. Though the truth is Kamala is more favorite to the whites and the Zionists than to the black people, her skin color and parental origin played some role in Biden's favor among the blacks, Asians and Latinos.





Because of the pandemic, many people this year voted by mail. But it is mostly Democrats who preferred to vote by mail. Republicans, on the other hand, influenced by their leader's denial of scientific truth about coronavirus preferred to vote in person. This put Democratic Party ahead of Republicans in mail-in votes. It is surprising to see this popularity level of Trump despite widespread media attack against him for the high rate of corona infection and death in the USA. In this dire scenario of his failure, the Republican Party should have been severely beaten in this election. This did not happen. Trump, however, has been defeated by coronavirus. If we imagine the election without corona, it is easy to find the victory of Donald Trump. So it is the coronavirus which has ultimately defeated him and his party.





This makes the Trump supporters feel some kind of back stabbing. With their 2024 dream of restoring the presidency, they will have to leave power now however painful it might seem. Their dream of come-back very soon is not groundless. Though Biden-Harris camp has won in both popular and Electoral College votes, the victory is precarious without a firm ground under their feet. The contradiction between the Democratic center and the leftists in the party is on the rise. In contrast, the Trump camp is still united. With the defeat of a single leader, the Trumpian politics has not been harmed, rather very alive and strong.





There is no big difference between Trump and Biden. They are one at the root, but differ only in leaves. For these few differences, socialists of America fought for his victory. Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and others campaigned for him as they thought defeating Donald Trump was extremely important. The sad thing is that the Democratic Party leaders will not take long to forget the contribution of socialists in the Biden victory and will start open and secret wars against them, which they have already started. It is likely that the Democratic leaders of the center will soon look upon Cortez, Omar and others like them as their enemies bigger than Trump.





The Trump era in the world is not going to end so soon. Crossing its childhood, it is on the threshold of youth. The world is still Trumpian, not Bidenian. Many mini-Trumps are ruling in the present world. Boris Johnson is the British Trump in Trump's own terms. In Biden's words, he is the clone of Trump. There is a namste Trump and others. So Trumpism is a worldwide American political product, which the Biden-Harris team will market in a new decent soft cover. In the work of carrying the torch of Trumpism, Trump was hotheaded and didn't care much about war or peace except for promoting his personal interests. But Biden and Harris are cool headed, warmongers.





The US-China relation will remain more or less as it is now if not goes down farther. Tension with North Korea and Russia will reach the pre-Trump height. Efforts of Donald Trump to ease tension with these two countries have always seen opposition and criticism from the Democratic Party side. They loved to blame him as a weak leader bowing before Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin because he did not wield weapons against them. He was a president of war in words and on Twitter, not in action. He loved to play the video game of war. This however does not immune the world from his walking into the battle field if he could be elected President for the next four years.





Biden, Harris and such Democratic Party leaders opposed Trump's attempt to rapidly pull out the US forces from Afghanistan and Iraq. The hot US-Iran relations at boiling point will not much cool down in their period. The organized Israeli oppression against the Palestinians will more likely increase in subtle intensity with a semblance of improvement. Those who are hoping for a peaceful world in Biden-Harris time are going to wake up from their dream before long.



The writer is Editor of Biggan O Sangskriti, a little mag.



Leave Your Comments