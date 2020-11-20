Call for making policies in favour of domestic industry



State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder underscored the need for formulating import-export policy, banking policy and industrial policy in favor of the domestic industry.He called upon the banks to expedite the disbursement of incentives announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for small, medium and cottage industries.





The state minister made the call while speaking at a virtual discussion on "Developed Bangladesh and Dream of Bangabandhu" marking the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release. Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) organised the discussion.Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Professor Dr Mohammed Farashu-ddin was the keynote speaker at the discussion while BCIC Chairman Md Mostafizur Rahman presided over it.





Kamal Mojumder said special incentives should be given to the local entrepreneurs to encourage the export of domestic products. He called for ensuring loan assistance to cottage, small and medium enterprises through BSCIC and SME Foundation and strengthening skill development activities for these entrepreneurs through BITAC. The state minister also urged the banks to be more proactive in controlling defaulted loans. After independence, he said, Bangabandhu took initiative to nationalize the industries to ensure the protection of the interests of the workers and to take forward the industrial sector of the country. "Bangabandhu took the initiative to form Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BaKSAL) to unite the nation and turn Bangladesh into a happy and prosperous state on the basis of cooperatives," he added.

