Isabelle beats Katrina to





The poster launch of Isabelle Kaif's film 'Kwatha' took place on Diwali, and we hear that the songs will be released a week later. A source tells us that while 'Kwatha', also featuring Aayush Sharma and directed by Karan Bhutani, is considered Isabelle's Bollywood debut, she has already done a crossover film backed by Salman Khan, called Dr Cabbie. Incidentally, the new actress has done a music video called Mashallah with Punjabi singer Deep Money, even before sister Katrina had moved to the beats of Mashallah in the 2012-fim, 'Ek Tha Tiger'. "Rather than just waiting for her films to release, Isabelle had decided to work in a music video with Deep Money - a big star in Punjabi music - and hone her skills before the camera," the source explains. After Kwatha, Isabelle is expected to be seen in 'Time to Dance' with Sooraj Pancholi. 'Time to Dance' has been directed by Stanley D Souza.



