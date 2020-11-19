Nick Jonas back in 'The Voice' as coach





Musical show The Voice announced the comeback of singer Nick Jonas as a coach to season 20, next year. According to reports, the singer, 28, will be replacing Gwen Stefani as the fourth coach and will judge the show with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Disclosing the news, the official page of the singing show shared a rib-tickling teaser clip on the social media pages. They wrote, "Nick is back!" with red alert emoticons and pinned the tweet to the top. The same post was re-shared by Jonas with the caption, "Warriors never sleep. I'm back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @nbcthevoice!!" In the clip, Shelton and fellow coaches came across Jonas in a funny, meditative position while wondering who might join them in Season 20."I've been living and breathing 'The Voice' since season 18. I've honed my skills. Little do these coaches know, I've grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master," says Jonas in the clip.



Leave Your Comments