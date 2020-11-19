Soumitra's last film to be released in Dec





Soumitra Chatterjee had finished shooting several movies before he was hospitalized due to illness. Earlier, he had finished dubbing a movie called 'Obolombon' which is going to be released in December. Soumitra will be seen in the role of a writer in the 'Obolombon', directed by Naru Gopal Mandal. In the story, it will be seen that after writing a novel, the author suddenly discovers that he is visualizing the characters of the novel in his own life. The film also stars Lily Chakravarty, Biswajit Chakraborty, Meghna Haldar and others. He finished dubbing 'Obolombon' before the shooting of Soumitra Chatterjee's biopic 'Avijan' directed by actor Parambrata Chatterjee.





