'Chirkutt' in search of new bands



The popular band of the time 'Chirkutt', will take part in the grand concert next December. The biggest event of the team this year and they want to give a chance to the new five bands.







That's why this competition is starting with the divisional band. One of the members of the band and singer Sharmin Sultana Sumi has confirmed the matter."We can't go into detail about the December concert at the moment," he said. It will be announced soon. We would like to give a chance to 5 new bands in this event. We will select them from 8 divisional cities. '





The teams from Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Barisal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions will be able to take part in the selection process. For this they have to send the recording of the song. The notes state that the song or video must be sent to them. From here, five bands will be selected on the basis of merit. The clip can be sent till November 25. At the end of the selection, the notes will go to the grooming session with the best 5 bands.



Meanwhile, the band is currently busy with indoor concerts. They became the first band to take part in it after the Corona infection.

