Cricketers, officials to undergo a corona test today

The cricketers, officials and other stakeholders of the five teams of the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup will undergo a Covid-19 test today as they are expected to enter into the bio-bubble in a hotel from the following day (Saturday), BSS report.







The much-anticipated Bangabandhu T20 Cup begins on November 24. Only the cricketers who would return negative in the test will enter into the bio-bubble while the positive cricketers will have to maintain isolation under the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) management. The BCB had already created three categories with the A category comprising players and match officials, B category involving the broadcasters and C category for groundsmen.





BCB would execute three layers of bio-bubble, comprising a hotel, stadium and Mirpur KaraPalli in which the players, officials, broadcasters, groundsmen and others would stay. The ground floor of the academy premises will be used as an isolation center during the tournament."The cricketers will enter into the bio-bubble in the hotel from November 21, so we'll conduct the corona test on November 20," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said on Thursday. "The first floor of the academy will be used as an isolation center while the second floor will be used for other activities," he said.



The players would stay in Hotel Sonargaon while broadcasters will stay in Lakeshore and the groundsmen and cleaners will either stay in KaraPalli or where they are staying now.The Bangabandhu T20 Cup which marks the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is also a part of BCB's initiative to revive International cricket in the Covid-19 team.





Earlier BCB successfully organized the BCB president's Cup which comprised three teams. Now the Bangabandhu T20 Cup will be held on a bigger scale and managing such a huge number of people in a bio-bubble would be tougher one.But the BCB is adamant to make it successful to give a clear message to the whole cricket world that they are skilled enough to organize cricket amid Covid-19.





