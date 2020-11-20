National booters arrive in Qatar without Jibon

Bangladesh national winger Mathews Bablu poses for photo after arriving in Doha International Airport on Thursday evening. -Facebook



A 35-member Bangladesh national football contingent has landed in Qatar on Thursday evening to play their away match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifiers round-2 against Asian Champions Qatar scheduled to be held on December 4.





But big blow for prior to the departure of Bangladesh team as Monjurur Rahman and Nabib Newaz jibon could not fly with the contingent. Monjurur was tested for COVID-19 positive while jibon missed the Qatar tour due to his injury problem.





Bangladesh national football team's manager Amer Khan prior to the departure through a video message on Thursday informed that Monjurur tested positive for COVID-19 so he has been left here. A second test will be arranged for Monjurur after three days. If he returns with negative result, then he will be able to join with the team.Amer said the team left Dhaka leaving striker Jibon, who's injury problem was caught at the last moment.



If his injury problem improve in the next three days, then he would be brought in Qatar. The two footballers' absence in the team means twenty five out of twenty seven booters left Dhaka on Thursday.





Earlier, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Wednesday announced a 37-member Qatar-bound national team including 27 booters and 10 officials without team's British Head Coach Jamie Day, who tested Covid-19 positive for the second time on Monday after being diagnosed with coronavirus in a routine test last Saturday, a day after the victory over Nepal. However, Jamie Day may join the national squad in Qatar later after recovery.





Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh smartly clinched the two-match Mujib Borsho FIFA International Series 1-0 after playing out a goalless draw with touring Nepal in the series-deciding 2nd match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.





In the series, Bangladesh not only smartly returned to the international football after about ten months, but also earned morale boost-up ahead of their tough match against Asian giant Qatar.





Earlier, Bangladesh started their campaign in FIFA and AFC joint qualifiers last year with a 0-1 defeat against Afghanistan in the first match in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on September 10, conceded a 0-2 goals defeat against Asian champions Qatar in the second match in Dhaka on October 10, played to a 1-1 draw against India in their third match in Kolkata on October 15 and conceded 1-4 goals defeat against Oman in the fourth match at the Seeb Sports Stadium in Al Seeb city of Oman on November 14.







In the five-team Group E, Qatar is now leading the point table with 13 points from five matches while Bangladesh are at the bottom place with one point from four matches. Among others, Oman secured 12, Afghanistan 4 and India 3 points.





Bangladesh team: Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman Zico, Pappu Hossain, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Yeasin Khan, Rahmat Miya, Sushanto Tripura, Riyadul Hasan, Rayhan Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Saaduddin, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Towhidul Alam Sabuj, Rakib Hossain, Manik Hossain Mollah, Yeasir Arafat, Monjurur Rahman,Sumon Reza ,Mahbubur Rahman Sufil and MS Bablu.





Officials: Amer Khan (Manager), Stuart Paul Watkiss (Asstt Coach), Masud Parvez Kaiser (Asstt Coach), Leslie Cleevely(Goalkeeping Coach), Ivan Razlog (Fitness Coach), Andre Juan Carle (Physio), Fuad Hasan Hawlader (Physio), M Atiquzzaman (Doctor), Hasan Mahmud (Media Officer) and Mohamad Mohsin (Attendant)..





