Former Sri Lanka seamer Zoysa guilty of match-fixing offences

Former Sri Lanka seamer and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of match-fixing offences.

Zoysa, 42, was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2018 and has been found guilty of three breaches of the anti-corruption code. They include being party to an effort to fix an international match.

Zoysa, who played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals, remains suspended and sanctions will follow in due course, the ICC said.

His other offences were "directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player" to fix or influence the progress of a match, and failing to disclose approaches to "engage in corrupt conduct".

Zoysa was Sri Lanka bowling coach from 2015 until his suspension.

In 2019, he was also charged with four anti-corruption breaches in the United Arab Emirates' T10 League. Those proceedings remain ongoing.

