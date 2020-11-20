Shanto set to lead Minister Group Rajshahi

Minister Group Rajshahi's team and Minister MyOne Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj, team head coach Sarwar Imran, team manager former cricketer Hannan Sarkar and captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto seen during the jersey unveiling ceremony on Thursday. -Minis



Left-handed batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto is all set to lead Minister Group Rajshahi for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, Minister Group Rajshahi announced on Thursday in their jersey unveiling ceremony at the Minister's head office in Gulshan.







The unveiling ceremony was attended by Minister Group Rajshahi's team and Minister MyOne Group Chairman and FBCCI Director MA Razzak Khan Raj, team head coach Mr. Sarwar Imran, team manager former cricketer Hannan Sarkar and team players. MA Razzak Khan Raj, Chairman, Minister Group Rajshahi Team and Minister MyOne Group and Director, FBCCI said, "We have tried to build a resourceful team with well-performing players. On the opening day, our first match is against Beximco Group Dhaka on 24th November. We want to give a good completion to every team. Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been elected as the captain of our team. We hope that he will be able to lead the Minister Group Rajshahi team effectively and efficiently."





Also, Minister Group Rajshahi Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto said, "First of all, I would like to thank the Minister Group and team officials for forming a consistent team with a young and experienced player." We want to play well in every match and move on to the title." Nazmul Hasan Shanto-led team finished runner up in the recently concluded three-team BCB President's Cup.





Rajshahi's decision to call Mohammad Saifuddin from Grade B as their first call in the players' draft of Bangabandhu T20 Cup despite the availability of more experienced Mahmudullah Riyad, who were bracketed in Grade A, sprung a surprise. Many of them also criticized them for the move. However coach Sarwar Imran explained the reason as to why they went for Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah. Mahmudullah was infected with Covid-19 when the players' draft was held and Rajshahi thought they probably won't get him from the first match. And this was the reason behind the decision of calling up Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah Riyad. "Shakib Al Hasan was our first choice and then Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and No.4 choice was Mahmudullah Riyad," Sarwar Imran said.







Minister Group Rajshahi will face Beximco Dhaka in the opening match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 on November 24.





Minister Group Rajshahi





Mohammad Saifuddin, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Ashraful, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Roni Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Rakibul Hasan Sr., Mukidul Islam Mugdha and Sanzamul Islam.

