DU student rape: Accused gets life term



A special tribunal on Thursday sentenced sole accused Mojnu to life imprisonment and fined him Taka 50 thousand in a case lodged over the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola area.





Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 passed the judgement, reports BSS. "We are satisfied with this judgement as we have got justice," state counsel Afroza Farhana Ahammed Orange said.





State appointed defence counsel Robiul Islam, however, said they haven't got justice and will file appeal against the judgement.





The tribunal on November 12 set today to pronounce judgement in the case as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments. The court examined 20 out of the total 24 prosecution witnesses on 13 working dates.





The court on August 26 framed charge against sole accused Mojnu in the case. Earlier, Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed charge-sheet in the case on March 16, making a total 16 people as witnesses.





The student of Dhaka University was raped in the evening on January 5, and her father filed the case with Cantonment Police Station the next day.





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on January 7 managed to detain the culprit Mojnu and the victim too later identified him. Mojnu also confessed to his crimes, and gave statement under section 164.





