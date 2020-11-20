What measures taken to bring back fugitive PK Haldar: HC



The High Court on Thursday sought information from the government about the steps being taken to bring back Proshanto Kumar Halder, the disgraced director of International Leasing and Finance Services Ltd (ILFSL) accused of illegally amassing around Tk 3,600 crore. The virtual division bench of Justices Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and Ahmed Sohel passed the order, taking cognizance of a media report that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been planning to seek Interpol's help to nab the fugitive. Halder is currently in Canada, reports UNB.





The ACC Chairman, Senior Secretary of Home Ministry and Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka have been asked by the court to respond within 10 days in this regard. While advocate Md Khurshid Alam appeared for ACC, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.On September 7, Halder filed an appeal seeking permission for his safe return to the country.





Halder is accused of illegally amassing Tk 3,600 crore and laundering the money abroad while performing his duties as director at ILFSL in Dhaka. On January 8, ACC also filed a case against him for acquiring wealth worth nearly Tk 275 crore beyond his known income sources.In his appeal, Haldar, however, said that he wanted to come back to Bangladesh for providing help to the authorities in recovering the amassed money of ILFSL and sought security upon his return.





The High Court on January 22 ordered the government to confiscate the properties of Halder and 19 others, including his mother, wife and brother, apart from freezing their bank accounts and revoking their passports.After hearing appeals of seven investors of ILFSL, the court also imposed restrictions on their foreign travel. However, Haldar managed to flee to Canada.







Leave Your Comments