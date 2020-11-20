President, PM greet newly elected President of Seychelles



President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have congratulated the newly-elected President of Seychelles Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan.







In his message, President Hamid has conveyed that Bangladesh attaches high importance to her relationship with Seychelles at both bilateral and multilateral levels. The President expressed his conviction that, during the new President's tenure, the existing friendly relations between the two countries would be further deepened and diversified through concerted efforts for the common prosperity of the two nations, reports UNB.







He wished the newly-elected President all success, good health and happiness.







The Prime Minister, in her congratulatory message, has conveyed that the verdict in favour of Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan and his party reflects the trust and confidence reposed on his leadership by the people of Seychelles.







She has conveyed that Bangladesh and Seychelles enjoy cordial relations and share common spirits both bilaterally and multilaterally.







The Prime Minister pointed out the contribution of the Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Seychelles to the economic development of both countries.





She has deeply appreciated Seychelles' continued support for the sustainable return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, known as Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh from their homeland in Myanmar.





Presidential and National Assembly elections in the Republic of Seychelles were held from October 22 to October to 24, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.







The three candidates who had run for the Presidency included Danny Faure, the incumbent President of the United Seychelles (US), Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, Opposition Leader from the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS), and Alain St Ange of One Seychelles.







According to the voting result, Anglican Priest and leader of the Seychelles Democratic Alliance, Wavel Ramkalawan won the highest number of votes and defeated the sitting President Danny Faure by 54.9 percent to 43.5 percent.







Wavel Ramkalawan was sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic of Seychelles on October 26.







