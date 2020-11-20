US Embassy provides Covid-19 PPE to DMP



United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller and Embassy representatives of the Diplomatic Security Service Regional Security Office provided essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to Shudip Kumar Chakraborty, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Gulshan Crime Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday as part of continued US support for Bangladesh's Covid-19 response efforts.





The US Embassy in Dhaka sent a press release to The Asian Age in this regard. Yesterday's distributions are the latest in a series of PPE donations from the US Embassy.





To date, the United States, through the Departments of State, Defense, and Agriculture; USAID; and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has provided more than $68.7 million in aid to combat the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh. The US Embassy Dhaka-provided equipment includes 2,000 washable face masks, 450 250-milliliter bottles of medical-grade hand sanitizer, and 1,000 face shields, which the United States purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies.







The Gulshan Crime Division is on the frontline of defense against Covid-19. It plays a key role in Bangladesh's Covid-19 response as it implements Ministry of Health (MoH) health initiatives and safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This PPE donation helps protect police in their role as first responders, safeguarding communities and people living in Bangladesh, added the release.







Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the US government, through the Department of State and USAID alone, has committed more than $1.6 billion worldwide in emergency health, humanitarian, economic, and development assistance specifically aimed at helping governments, international organizations, and NGOs fight the pandemic.







US Embassy Dhaka is providing assistance to organizations throughout Bangladesh, building on more than $1 billion in health assistance delivered to Bangladesh over the past 20 years. This funding emphasizes the long-term U.S. commitment to helping ensure access for all people in Bangladesh to quality, lifesaving healthcare.





The press release said, ''US Embassy Dhaka is proud to donate this essential PPE to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan Crime Division, who are working tirelessly to protect local communities from the spread of COVID-19. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan Crime Division and other law enforcement personnel, together with health care workers, customs officials, people who work in grocery stores and pharmacies, journalists, and volunteer organizations perform remarkable acts of service every day; they are genuine heroes.''





Leave Your Comments