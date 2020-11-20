8 killed in C'nawabganj road mishap



Eight people were killed and five others injured after a paddy-laden vehicle plunged into a roadside ditch at Barek Bazar under Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj.





The ill-fated are Abul Kashem, Md. Babu, Tajamul, Md. Mithun, Md. Karim, Md. Minu and Ahad Ali of Baliadighi village under Shibganj upazila and Md. Ataur Rahman of Laughata village under the same upazila. All are farmland labourers. Farid Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station said the accident took place when the vehicle suddenly skidded off the road and fell into a ditch at around 6 am.





They were returning home from Niamatpur in Naogaon with their harvest riding on the sacks of paddy. Seven of them fell under the sacks and died and Ahad Ali died on the way to the hospital, Farid Hossain added.





On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The injured were sent to the Shibganj Upazila Health Complex.







--- Monowar Hossain Juwel, Chapainawabganj

Leave Your Comments