Parts of Bangabandhu's speech missing from audio!



The government has come under a storm of criticism on social media after playing the audio of a speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in parliament with some parts of it missing.





The recorded speech, delivered by the Father of the Nation in parliament on Nov 4, 1972, was played on Nov 15 this year during parliament's special session marking his birth centenary. A displeased researcher and an activist pointed out that the parts of the speech, where Bangabandhu talked about secularism, were deleted. They have also urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to look into the matter.





Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury admitted that some parts of the speech were trimmed, but claimed the authorities played the exact copy of the audio they received from Bangladesh Betar, the state-run radio station.





Betar claimed that a copy of the speech was shared with the parliament just in the same condition it was archived and nothing new was done to it.





No one could say when and how the parts of the audio record were dropped.





Md Mahbubur Rahman Jalal, an expatriate researcher of the Liberation War, reacted sharply to the incident."Parliament played edited speech of Bangabadhu (his statement in the parliament on Nov 4, 1972)!!!" Jalal, president of Centre for Bangladesh Genocide Research, wrote on Facebook on Nov 16.





"Parts of Bangabadhu's speech (his statement in the parliament on Nov 4, 1972) when he was discussing a certain issue have been edited out. Honourable prime minister, will you please look into the matter?"Omi Rahman Pial, an expat blogger living in Switzerland, wrote multiple posts on the issue.





"There's something called a human error. Bangabandhu's speech on state principles of independent Bangladesh has been edited before it was played in the special session on him. His explanation of secularism was deleted. I was a bit confused thinking it was a mistake. But when I saw the video of the event in the parliament, I almost felt insane!" he wrote on Nov 17.





He also said the photos of Bangabandhu used in making the audio visual gave Pial the idea that the part on secularism was "deliberately" deleted from the audio.







--- bdnews24.com





