Madrasah edu activities since 1978 get legal protection

This file photo shows Dawra students attending classes at Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram. -Collected



Parliament on Thursday passed the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board Bill, 2020, replacing a 1978 ordinance in this regard.







In December last, the Cabinet approved the bill in principle bringing some amendments to the existing Madrasah Education Ordinance, 1978 as the Supreme Court declared all the laws made during military regimes illegal.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni moved the Bill on Thursday and it was passed by voice vote, reports UNB.





According to Article 28 of the proposed law, there will be (legal) protection of the activities the Madrasah Education has so far done since 1974. The activities would be considered as done under this (proposed) law and no activity (of the previous time) can be challenged as illegal.





The employees of the board were declared as public servants and their retirement age fixed at 60 years like all other education boards.

