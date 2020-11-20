UN adopts resolution for urgent solution

More than 1.1 million Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh due to military crackdown in their place of origin in Rakhine State of Myanmar. -Agency file photo.



The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday adopted a resolution for urgent resolution of Rohingya crisis asking for ensuring safe and sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homes by creating a conducive environment inside Myanmar.





The Resolution also called for specific actions on the part of Myanmar including pointing out root causes of the Rohingya crisis including granting them citizenship as well as taking confidence building measures such as addressing justice and accountability.





The resolution, co-tabled by OIC and EU received sponsorship from 104 member states, demonstrated strong and unified support in favor of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, who continue to suffer from human rights violations in Myanmar, according to a press release received on Thursday.





A total of 132 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while nine countries voted against and 31 countries abstained. Apart from the member states of EU & OIC, the resolution received significant cross-regional support, with co-sponsorship from USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland etc. Some key ASEAN countries like Indonesia and Malaysia also cosponsored the resolution titled "The Situation of Human Rights of the Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar".





This year the resolution has also taken some new developments into account including provisional order of the International Court of Justice, initiation of investigation by the International Criminal Court and the issue of continued disenfranchisement of the Rohingya and other minorities, who were barred from participating in the recent general election in Myanmar.





The resolution also expressed deep appreciation to the Government of Bangladesh, which under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has demonstrated exemplary humanitarian gesture by sheltering and protecting the Rohingyas.The efforts of Government of Bangladesh in tackling the spread of Covid 19 pandemic in the largest camp in the world was also recognized in the platform. The resolution called international community to support Bangladesh in its humanitarian endeavor.





Bangladesh Permanent Representative in the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima thanked the international community for their unremitting support to the UN Resolution."As a country that hosts over 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas,Bangladesh continues to seek a peaceful solution to this crisis, which lies in their safe and dignified return to Myanmar", she said.





Fatima said this resolution will reinforce the calls made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for an urgent solution to this crisis. The Ambassador of Bangladesh expressed hope that the resolution would create renewed pressure on Myanmar to address the Rohingya crisis by engaging with Bangladesh and other international actors in a constructive manner.







"The ongoing justice mechanisms in respect of the human rights violations committed by Myanmar authorities will also enjoy greater support from the international community," she the Ambassador.Before placing the resolution for voting, the permanent representative of Germany on behalf of EU and the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia on behalf of OIC made statements in support of the resolution.





The UN resolution on Myanmar continues to remain an important source of international norms in guiding a desired solution to this longstanding Rohingya crisis.







