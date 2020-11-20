Second Covid -19 wave imminent: PM



Renewing her warning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country is imminent.





"I request you all to wear masks and follow other safety rules," she said while addressing a meeting of secretaries of the Awami League on Thursday.





The meeting was held at the central office of AL at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue. The premier joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





About coronavirus vaccine, Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh will get the vaccine once it is ready as the government is paying in advance." Turning to graft, Sheikh Hasina said money and wealth earned through corruption will not help as the Covid-19 has taught us this lesson.





Covid-19 pandemic is a lesson for those too who used to go abroad for better treatment, she further said.Hasina said when many countries in the world are struggling to face the situation and even their GDP growth rates have seen a negative trend, the quick, farsighted and planned measures taken by our government has kept the wheels of economy moving.





The government announced various stimulus packages in the beginning of the Corona outbreak in the country, she added.Hasina said the people of the country have trust and confidence in Awami League as the party always works for their welfare.The premier strongly criticized the opportunist quarter, including the BNP, for tarnishing country's image by spreading falsehood in the name of criticism of the government.She said, "Fire terrorism is BNP's planned game.''





Sheikh Hasina said, during the polls to Dhaka-18 constituency held on November 12, they (BNP) torched some buses but a lawmaker (Harunur Rashid) of BNP in the Jatiya Sangsad raised question whether their party men were involved or not in the fire terrorism.





"BNP cannot avoid the responsibility of the attacks as I had a video in which it showed that their party men were speaking about the plan of the arson attacks," the premier added.





Meanwhile, the Prime Minister spoke at the Jatiya Sangsad and said, The educational institutions are not reopening now amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She defended the decision to keep the schools and colleges shut when Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader demanded reopening of the institutions in parliament on Thursday.





"Schools and colleges have been closed since March and the government has launched 'auto-pass' system while offices and courts have remained open. I don't see any logic in keeping only the educational institutions shut," said the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, " she added.The premier admitted that the children were suffering at home due to the closure of schools and said, "Still, we can't put their lives in danger."









